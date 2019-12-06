Florida Governor Says Saudi Govt 'Owes Debt' After Shooting at Naval Base

The suspected gunman who killed three people on Friday before being shot dead at a Naval base in the state of Florida had been identified as a Saudi aviation trainee. Local authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident, probing whether the attack was linked to terrorism.
DeSantis said later in the day during the news conference that Saudi arabia is going to owe a debt to victims.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Pensacola shooting: "The government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for these victims, and I think they're going to owe a debt here given that this is one of their individuals." pic.twitter.com/f1bc9gLple— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2019
