The shooting comes just two days after a gunman killed two civilians and injured a third at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, before taking his life.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has stated in a Facebook post that a suspected gunman was killed following an active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.

The US Navy has confirmed on Twitter that another person besides the suspected shooter has also been killed in the shooting incident.

One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) 6 декабря 2019 г.

​Earlier in the day, media reports emerged saying that an active shooter situation occurred a naval base in Florida. The administration of the naval base turned to Facebook to inform that the access gates of the base had been closed.

ABC News reported citing spokesperson for Baptist Hospital that nine patients have been admitted to the hospital, while six patients were taken to the trauma centre at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital.

BREAKING: Active shooter reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. There are reports of at least 10 casualties. Officials are asking people to stay away from the base. Law enforcement is trying to eliminate the threat. https://t.co/HTETUGccDS pic.twitter.com/sRkZPboq3C — Behind The News (@Behind__News) 6 декабря 2019 г.

​Three medical helicopters and several military ambulances have been deployed at the scene of the incident.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel.