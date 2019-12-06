Register
16:05 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Right Livelihood laureate Edward Snowden speaks from a video screen during the 2019 Right Livelihood Award ceremony at Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden 4 December 2019

    Edward Snowden: US War on Julian Assange ‘One More Step’ Towards Authoritarianism

    © REUTERS / TT NEWS AGENCY
    US
    Get short URL
    0 80
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107750/24/1077502449.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912061077502535-edward-snowden-us-war-on-julian-assange-one-more-step-towards-authoritarianism-/

    National Security Agency whistle-blower Edward Snowden exposed the global mass surveillance efforts used by the United States and some of its closest allies. He is now hiding in Russia from US prosecutors, who want him on charges relating to the Espionage Act – the same law under which Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange were charged.

    Edward Snowden has stood up for Julian Assange, a fellow whistle-blower who has incurred the wrath of US authorities over damning information leaks.

    On Wednesday, Snowden appeared in Stockholm by video link from Moscow in front of a live audience at the Right Livelihood Awards, dubbed the alternative “Nobel Prize” and given to people and organisations who defend human rights.

    ‘I Would Die in Prison’

    Snowden himself won the award in 2014 for leaking a trove of classified data from the US National Security Agency (NSA) about the illegal surveillance practices secretly pursued by the NSA and its partners in the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance.

    “There is certainly no question by any legal expert or even political opinion maker that what I face in the United States is an extraordinary process of what I believe internationally is well-recognised as persecution rather than prosecution,” he said on the live stream. “The potential sentence and the likely sentence for telling the truth, which the government does not contest is what happened here, is that I would die in prison.”

    He was then asked to comment on the cases of Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange. Both have been charged in the US (Manning convicted and Assange now fighting extradition from Britain) for leaking highly-classified military and diplomatic documents exposing US crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as the indefinite detention of prisoners at Guantanamo.

    The Pentagon Papers

    Snowden said that the US crackdown on whistle-blowers actually began in the early ‘70s, when military analyst Daniel Ellsberg leaked to the press a top-secret Pentagon study on US involvement in Vietnam, known as the Pentagon Papers.

    That report showed that the US government had secretly helped overthrow South Vietnam’s President Ngo Dinh Diem in 1963 and concealed the true scope of its bombings of North Vietnam, as well as attacks in neighbouring Cambodia and Laos. Ellsberg faced charges of espionage, theft and conspiracy, which were eventually dismissed.

    All of them – Snowden, Assange, Manning and Ellsberg – were charged under the same Espionage Act of 1917. “This is a special law that absolutely rules out any kind of fair trial going back to the 1970s,” Snowden said.

    He recounted: “When Ellsberg tried to tell the jury why he did what he did, his lawyer asked him, ‘Mr. Ellsberg, why did you copy the Pentagon Papers?’ — which was the secret history of the U.S.’s true involvement in the Vietnam War — the prosecutor for the government said, ‘Objection! This is not something the jury is allowed to hear.’

    “And the judge agreed with it. He silenced Ellsberg. And he silenced our ability to hear why these things were done, and for the jury to consider not only was this legal, but was it moral.

    He continued: “And this I think is the sad history of the United States government’s relationship to the press in the last decade. They have been more and more concerned with what is legal [rather] than what is moral.”

    ‘A War on Journalism’

    Snowden has repeatedly criticised the Espionage Act for stripping the whistle-blowers of the possibility of citing the public value of their disclosures in their defence.

    “And now under the Trump administration, we have taken one more step,” he added. “We have gone from the United States government’s war on whistle-blowers to now a war on journalism with the indictment of Julian Assange for what even the government itself admits was work related to journalism.”

    “And this I think is a dangerous, dangerous thing, not just for us, not just for Julian Assange, but for the world and the future. If we allow developed democracies to imprison their political critics and dissidents, the people who call into question the legality, the propriety, and the morality of their policies and the prosecution of their wars, we will embolden the most authoritarian regimes on Earth.”

    Tags:
    Espionage Act, United States, Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, NSA, Wikileaks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse