Florida Police Say Multiple Killings in Shootout With Officers After Chase of Stolen UPS Truck

Miramar Police Department said Thursday that a chase of a stolen UPS vehicle by two suspects, which lead to multiple fatalities, ended in a fierce shootout at a busy road during a rush hour. Police said two suspects, who carjacked a UPS truck, were killed.

According to the police, the UPS driver was taken as a hostage after the vehicle was carjacked by two armed suspects in Miramar, Florida. The incident began earlier in the day In Coral Gables shortly after 4 p.m. local time when the law enforcement agencies responded to the alarm at the Regent Jewelers store in the city's Miracle Mile area.

Moving fast but Roughly Pembroke Rd and Flamingo - heads up to drivers in SW Broward. Multiple shots have been fired. #breaking @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/4XGx7Bsq2M — liz roldan (@lizroldancbs4) 5 December 2019

​After the alleged failed robbery of the jewelry store, the suspects stolen the UPS vehicle and started moving fast into the southern portion of Broward County, running red lights and narrowly colliding with other cars along while attempting to lose the trail.

News helicopters were following the dramatic chase and at least one showed it live, with one individual falling out of the vehicle's passenger side after several shots were fired. It remains unclear, however, who exactly opened fire first - law enforcement or suspects or it was some combination thereof.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW