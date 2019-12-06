Register
    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

    Twitter Erupts as Nancy Pelosi Slams Reporter For Asking If She ‘Hates’ Trump

    The US Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, held a press conference at the Capitol on Thursday detailing additional points about the ongoing impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats against US President Donald Trump.

    A question by Sinclair Broadcasting correspondent James Rosen caused Pelosi to return to the podium after she had closed the weekly press conference at the capitol. Rosen called to Pelosi as she was leaving: "Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?"

    Rosen was referencing an allegation made by Representative Doug Collins who claimed earlier on Wednesday that Democrats are leading the impeachment against Trump simply because “they don’t like the guy”.

    "I don't hate anybody. Not anybody in the world," said the Speaker, stopping and turning directly to face Rosen.
    "I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn't deal with helping our Dreamers, of which we are very proud. I think he's in denial about the climate crisis," The Speaker noted as the room listed intently.

    Pelosi pointed out that the three matters she had mentioned can be solved in an election, but went on to point out that the impeachment process against US President Donald Trump is about government declaring that there has been a violation of the oath of his office, as detailed in the constitution of the United States.

    "As a Catholic, I resent you're using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone,” Pelosi said, observing while back at the podium with a live microphone, that she was raised with “a heart full of love”.

    “I… always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time. So don't mess with me, when it comes to words like that,” she wrapped up and stalked out.

    Following the press conference, Trump, along with many others, tweeted their reactions to the incident.

    “Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She says she ‘prays for the President’. I don’t believe her, not even close,” Trump tweeted.

    Other users argued with Pelosi. Some suggested she is right when it is “about our country”, while others claimed the Speaker was “being very disingenuous” and telling “a massive lie”.

