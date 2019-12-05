Register
19:19 GMT +305 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, U.S., November 26, 2019.

    We Will Win as Dems Seek to Impeach Me Over Nothing, Trump Says

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    359
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107742/05/1077420537.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912051077494306-us-president-trump-impeachment-probe/

    Earlier on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she had instructed the House Judiciary panel to draw up articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, which was launched in late September over the US President’s phone conversation with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

    US President Donald Trump pledged on Thursday that he would get the better of Democrats because they "seek to impeach him over nothing".

    The fresh tweet came after Trump urged "the Do Nothing Democrats to impeach him now" after they had a "historically bad day yesterday in the House".

    ​The remarks come after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced earlier on Thursday that she has instructed the House Judiciary panel to draw up articles of impeachment on Trump, claiming that he “has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardising the integrity of our country. 

    White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, for her part, berated Pelosi for the comments, apparently indicating that the Trump administration is quite realistic about the outcome of an imminent House vote on the articles of impeachment, and saying that the Republicans “look forward to a fair trial in the Senate”.

    This followed the first public hearing by the House Judiciary Committee, during which the three constitutional law experts picked by Democrats described Trump’s actions in the Ukraine scandal as an impeachable offence.

    Witness Michael Gerhardt, a law professor with the University of North Carolina, claimed, in turn, that “if Congress fails to impeach here, then the impeachment process has lost all meaning and, along with that, our constitution’s carefully crafted safeguards against the establishment of a king on American soil”.

    The Republican witness, for his part, made the case that the Democrats were rushing ahead with their charges and that they failed to provide evidence of Trump's wrongdoing.

    Democrats' Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump

    House Democrats, who launched an impeachment probe in late September, allege that during a phone talk with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in summer, Trump pressed him to open a probe into former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden by withholding nearly $400 million in US military aid.

    Republicans deny the claims, pointing to the release of the cash several weeks prior to a July 25 request by Trump, even though Ukraine never launched a Biden investigation.

    Trump declassified what the White House claims is the full, unedited transcript of his telephone call with Zelensky. The president denied wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine, describing the impeachment inquiry as a political "witch hunt" by Democrats aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.

    Related:

    US House Judiciary Committee Gives Trump a Week to Decide on Representation in Impeachment Panel
    Trump's Attorney Says White House Refuses to Participate in Impeachment Hearings
    In Rare Tweet Melania Trump Criticizes Impeachment Witness For Mentioning Her Son
    US House Intel Committee Approves Impeachment Inquiry Report
    Tags:
    power, impeachment, inquiry, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse