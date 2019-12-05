Register
10:12 GMT +305 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, 17 July 2019 photo, US Marines carry transfer cases holding the possible remains of unidentified service members lost in the Battle of Tarawa during World War II, during what is known as an honourable carry conducted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), in a hangar at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

    Pearl Harbor Rampage: What Were the Deadliest Mass Shootings at US Military Installations?

    © AP Photo / Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford/US Marine Corps
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Wednesday’s shooting at the naval shipyard at Pearl Harbor has joined the list of deadly attacks within US military installations. The worst one so far happened 10 years ago and claimed 13 lives.

    A gunman killed two civilians and injured a third on Wednesday at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, before taking his life.

    The military has yet to reveal a motive or identify the perpetrator, who is said to have been an active-duty US Navy sailor. The injured shipyard worker is in stable condition at a hospital, officials at the base have said.

    This is not the first shooting to have happened on the grounds of a US military installation. Here are some of the most notable ones:

    Chattanooga, 2015

    On 16 July 2015, Kuwaiti national Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez opened fire at a military recruiting centre in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before driving to a Navy reserve facility where he fatally shot four Marines and a sailor. Two other service members were wounded; the 24-year-old perpetrator was killed in a gunfight.

    This April 2015 booking photo released by the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office shows a man identified as Mohammad Youssduf Adbulazeer after being detained for a driving offence.
    © AP Photo / Hamilton County Sheriffs Office
    This April 2015 booking photo released by the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office shows a man identified as Mohammad Youssduf Adbulazeer after being detained for a driving offence.

    The FBI said there was no doubt that Abdulazeez was inspired by “foreign terrorist organisation propaganda”.

    Fort Hood, 2014

    On 2 April 2014, Army specialist Ivan Lopez went on a shooting rampage at the Fort Hood military base in Texas. Lopez, who was born in Puerto Rico and served a four-month tour in Iraq, killed three people and wounded 16 others. He shot himself in the head after being confronted by an Army police officer.

    Lopez, 34, had a history of mental health issues and was undergoing treatment for depression, anxiety and PTSD. He apparently went on a shooting spree after his request for a time off wasn’t approved.

    Washington Navy Yard, 2013

    Twelve people were fatally shot and eight injured inside the headquarters of the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC, on 16 September, 2013. All the victims were civilian employees or contractors. The attack became the second-deadliest mass murder on a US military base.

    In this Sept. 16, 2013 security camera image provided by the FBI, Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis is seen carrying a shotgun through a hallway at the Washington Navy Yard.
    © AP Photo /
    In this Sept. 16, 2013 security camera image provided by the FBI, Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis is seen carrying a shotgun through a hallway at the Washington Navy Yard.

    The shooter, Aaron Alexis, was a Navy civilian contractor and former reservist. He was discharged from the Navy in 2011 after a string of disciplinary breaches, for which he was never prosecuted; military officers described him as an erratic and sometimes violent figure. He was killed in the gunfight.

    Officials who investigated the attack concluded that Alexis was influenced by “the delusional belief that he was being controlled or influenced by extremely low frequency electromagnetic waves.”

    Fort Hood, 2009

    The first deadly shooting at Fort Hood took place on 5 November, 2009, when Nidal Hasan, an Army major and psychiatrist, killed 13 people and injured over 30 others. One of those killed was a civilian; the others were soldiers.

    In what became the worst mass shooting ever at a US military base, Hasan, then 39 years old, was wounded in a fire exchange and became paralysed from the waist down. Born in the US, he was described as a practising Muslim. It emerged that he had exchanged emails with a radical Muslim cleric and appeared to be seeking martyrdom when he started the rampage.

    This undated file photo provided by the Bell County Sheriff's Department shows former Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Hasan.
    © AP Photo / Bell County Sheriff's Department
    This undated file photo provided by the Bell County Sheriff's Department shows former Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Hasan.

    Hasan was found guilty of 13 counts of pre-mediated murder and 32 counts of attempted murder in 2013 and received a death sentence. Six years later, he is still on death row.

    Fort Knox, 1993

    On 18 October, 1993, civilian employee Arthur Hill went on a shooting spree at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Hill, 53, killed three co-workers and injured two others before shooting himself in the head.

    He died three days later without regaining consciousness and his motives may never be known, although his co-workers had claimed prior to the attack that they were afraid of a mentally unstable person who was at work.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse