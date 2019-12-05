Main Mueller Witness Charged With Illegal Contributions to Clinton's 2016 Campaign - Reports

Eight Americans have been charged with illegally transferring funds to the Hillary Clinton campaign headquarters during the 2016 presidential campaign, CNN reported on Thursday.

Among the accused is one of the key witnesses in the Mueller investigation into the 2016 US presidential election, George Nader; while another is the head of Allied Wallet, Ahmad Khawaja.

They are accused of anonymously transferring millions of dollars to political committees; Nader's activities were allegedly reported to the authorities of a Middle Eastern country. It is also known that Nader had close contacts with the United Arab Emirates.

Even though Hillary Clinton and her affiliated campaign finance groups are not directly named in the indictment, CNN says, the funds primarily went to support her campaign, according to a source familiar with the investigation and campaign finance records.

Lawyers for the Clinton campaign, the Democratic Party, and Hillary Clinton herself have yet to comment on the claims.

In particular, Nader is accused of transferring more than $3.5 million to political committees so that they could support Clinton.

Khawaja hosted a Clinton campaign fundraising event at his home, where her husband Bill Clinton was present. This became possible after he himself contributed almost a million dollars to the needs of the campaign headquarters. At the same time, he donated a million dollars to Donald Trump's inaugural committee, which guaranteed him and Nader tickets to the inauguration ceremony.

Another allegation against Nader is that he possessed child pornography. In total, the prosecution cited 53 criminal charges.

In April, Mueller issued a final report on his investigation and said the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russian officials in the run-up to the 2016 election. However, Mueller listed 10 instances that could constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

After reviewing the facts, US Attorney General William Barr said he concluded that the evidence provided by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction of justice offence.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller’s investigation a political witch hunt. Russia has also denied allegations of interference in the US electoral system, saying they were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump’s opponent Hillary Clinton and deflect public attention away from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.