US House Judiciary Chair Nadler Says Trump Impeachment Has Met All Three Parts of His Test

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said in his closing statement of the panel hearing that all three parts of his test for President Donald Trump's impeachment have been met.

"As one of my colleagues pointed out, I have in the past articulated the three part test for impeachment [and] let me be clear: All three parts of that test have been met," Nadler said on Wednesday.

Nadler said Trump committed impeachable offenses on abuse of power including asking a foreign government to interfere in US elections, obstruction of justice, and undermining the constitution and national security.

Earlier on Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee held a public hearing with four legal scholars testifying on whether Trump committed crimes by freezing Ukraine military aid to pressure Kiev into probing Trump’s political rival former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The three legal scholars picked by Democrats argued that evidence from the House Intelligence Committee in previous hearings and depositions shows that Trump committed impeachable offenses.