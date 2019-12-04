Active Shooter Reported on Campus at Jackson State Uni, Mississippi

The suspected shooter was seen firing from a black Honda Accord; one man received a gunshot wound near the campus when driving for help. There has been no word on any other injuries or casualties.

Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi reported an active shooter sutuation just before noon (local time).

The university campus was put on a lockdown, which was lifted nearly half an hour later. It is unclear whether the suspect fled the location or was killed.

The university said that the suspected shooter was driving a Honda Accord with the license place MAC 0214.

​According to the Jackson Police Department, a man was shot when he collided with a vehicle not far from the university campus around 10:30am, local time. The man was reportedly driving for help.

We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lock down. We will notify you when the situation is resolved. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019

Update: The JSU campus lock down has been lifted. The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019

The victim was admitted to a hospital without any life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported so far. Police are currently investigating.