Chicken Soup for Also-Rans: Hillary Clinton Gives a Pep Talk to 2020 Race Losers

Hillary Clinton certainly knows a thing or two about losing a presidential race – and she has some words of support for those who worked on the failed White House campaign of senator Kamala Harris.

The former US State Secretary and 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has tweeted out a message of support to the presidential campaigns that have been cancelled.

“To all the candidates, staff, and volunteers who have worked their hearts out for presidential campaigns that have ended—remember that fighting for what you believe in is always worth it,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Although the tweet did not single out any campaign, it came out mere hours after Kamala Harris announced that she would end her presidential bid and suspend her campaign.

Harris – who has reportedly received more donations from billionaires than any other Democrat vying for a nomination – explained that she had failed to raise enough money to carry on.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to members of the media at her alma mater, Howard University, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 in Washington

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign,” she said. “And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

Harris’ bet on uniting the progressive voices within her party with more moderate ones resulted in a soaring popularity in the early months of her campaign, but her poll numbers have been consistently low since the summer.

A number of Harris campaign members have recently come forward saying that managers resorted to layoffs and re-deployments to curb overspending, and that the senator’s ratings and campaign at large have been shrinking.

Hillary Clinton herself has been rumoured a lot to be considering a third bid for presidency. In her latest comments on this guesswork, Clinton said she was yet to “make up her mind” on whether to run again but would like to “continue to influence the debate” anyway.