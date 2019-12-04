Democratic presidential candidate for the US 2020 elections, California Senator Kamala Harris, announced on Tuesday the decision to end her bid for the US presidency due to the financial difficulties facing her campaign.

The office of President Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign, the so-called Trump War Room Twitter account on Tuesday congratulated Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard over the withdrawal of fellow Democrat Kamala Harris from the presidential race.

“BREAKING NEWS: Kamala Harris has ended her campaign for president. Congratulations Tulsi Gabbard,” the Trump War Room tweeted.

BREAKING NEWS: @KamalaHarris has ended her campaign for president.



Congratulations @TulsiGabbard!🏄‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WnS247P6d9 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 3, 2019

Clashes between the two presidential hopefuls occurred several times during the 2020 Democratic primary debates. In last month’s debate in Atlanta, Georgia, Harris slammed Gabbard for spending four years “on Fox News criticizing President Obama.”

In the same debate, Gabbard sharply criticized the Democratic Party claiming that it “is not the party that is of, by and for the people”, words that Trump tweeted alongside a short video from the debate. Harris retweeted post with the comment: “I rest my case”.

In a July debate, Gabbard took aim at the California Senator's record as a prosecutor, suggesting that she was “deeply concerned”.

"There are too many examples to cite but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana," Gabbard said.

Harris responded that she did “the work of significantly reforming the criminal justice system” and that she is proud of her work, which she considers “a national model of the work that needs to be done”.

Senator Harris launched her 2020 campaign for the US presidency in January 2019. She announced her withdrawal for the 2020 presidential race through the use of a Tuesday email to supporters and a tweeted video.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” Harris wrote.

It has been the honor of my life to be your candidate. We will keep up the fight. pic.twitter.com/RpZhx3PENl — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Gabbard sent her best wishes to Harris and said that, despite the disagreements between them, she respects Harris’s “sincere desire to serve the American people”.