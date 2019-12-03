Democrat Kamala Harris Withdraws From 2020 Presidential Run

The move comes after Politico cited several unnamed officials as saying last month that that they were concerned with Kamala Harris' campaign chief's reluctance to clarify what changes have to be made to turn the situation around for the better now that her ratings continue to nosedive.

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris tweeted on Tuesday that she had decided to end her 2020 presidential election race.

During a conference call earlier in the day, she also reportedly informed staff she is wrapping up the race because she lacks relevant funds to compete.

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.



But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

"I've taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue", she told supporters in a e-mail.

The decision followed a number of officials told Politico on the condition of anonymity in November that with Harris’ ratings and campaign at large shrink, they've become increasingly frustrated with campaign chief Juan Rodriguez’s reluctance to clarify what changes have to be made to turn the situation for the better.

