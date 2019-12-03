Register
03 December 2019
    Elizabeth Pipko

    Model Elizabeth Pipko Graces Magazine Cover After One-Year Career Halt Over Trump Support

    © Photo: elizabethpipko/instagram
    US
    The model worked for the 2016 Trump campaign as a national volunteer services coordinator for the data team. She is now not affiliated directly with the 2020 campaign but is trying to swing American Jews to the Republicans’ side.

    Elizabeth Pipko has done her first magazine photoshoot since her coming out as a Trump supporter dented her modelling career.

    Pipko’s latest cover appearance was with L’Officiel in June 2018. In January this year, she publicly revealed that she had worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, after two years of concealing her political affiliation for fear of being reprimanded and seeing her career come to a halt.

    “After I ‘came out’ [in support of Donald Trump] I noticed most of my modeling contacts quickly turn their backs on me,” she told Fox News in an interview published Monday. “It’s super similar to Hollywood in that sense, so I was prepared for it.”

    But recently, the 24-year-old brunette returned to modelling and graced the cover of Britain’s QP Magazine.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Elizabeth Pipko Centinello (@elizabethpipko)

    “I’m really excited that someone was able to put political views aside and see me as someone who is much more than just what the media wants people to think a conservative woman can be," the Jewish American model said of the photo shoot.

    The brunette is currently not working for Donald Trump but is married to Darren Centinello, who is working on the social media strategy for the 2020 Trump campaign.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Elizabeth Pipko Centinello (@elizabethpipko)

    In March this year, she started the Exodus Movement, a political group which aims to encourage American Jews to leave the Democratic Party.

    Exodus is now considered a political action committee (PAC), which means it can raise and distribute money to a candidate seeking political office.

    “I would say remember what America was before you got carried away with trying to reverse anything Donald Trump did whether you agreed with it or not,” Pipko said in an interview with the Daily Caller.

    “Don’t think about who you’re voting for, think about what it is you’re voting for and then what candidate can deliver that.” 

