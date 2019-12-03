Forget Me Not: Hillary Clinton Yet to ‘Make Up Her Mind’ on Whether to Run for President

There are now precisely 11 months left until the next US election, and Hillary Clinton has already missed the deadlines for two primaries, making her chances for a third White House run increasingly faint.

Hillary Clinton has again refused to rule out a third presidential run completely, saying she has to make up her mind about the future.

The former US secretary of state appeared on the BBC’s Graham Norton Show on Monday, where she was asked about American soccer star Abby Wambach.

Wambach, who was mentioned in Clinton’s newly-released book, retired from sports with the tagline “Forget Me”, which was supposed to mean that winning is not about being the first or breaking records, but about feeling accomplished in an individual sense.

“Are you saying ‘Forget me’? Is that your mantra now?” Graham asked.

“Not yet,” Clinton replied to a round of cheers and applause.

The 72-year-old has long been rumoured to be considering a Democratic presidential nomination. In a string of interviews in the past few months, she has teased another run but remained purposefully ambiguous about it.

Speaking about the rumour on Monday, Clinton said: “I hear that. I have been especially deluged in the last few weeks with thinking about doing that, but right now, I’m not at all planning that.”

“I’d have to make up my mind really quickly because it’s moving very fast,” she added, “but I do want to continue to influence the debate.”

“I’m not leaving the political arena completely. I’m working really hard to make it clear that we have to hold our current leadership accountable.”

Clinton had filed her original statements of candidacy 21 months before the 2008 election and 19 months before the 2016 election.

As the 3 November election date draws closer, Clinton has so far done little, apart from vaguely-worded interviews, to join the crowded field of Democratic candidates.

She has already missed the filing deadline for the primaries in New Hampshire and Alabama, and the growing assumption among observers is that she is simply playing with the public “to see what reaction she gets”.