Former US President Jimmy Carter Admitted to South Georgia Hospital

Former US President Jimmy Carter, 95, was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Centre in Americus over the past weekend for a urinary tract infection, according to the press release issued by the Carter Centre.

The Carter Centre stressed that the former US president "is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon", adding that a separate statement will be issued when Jimmy Carter will be "released for further rest and recovery at home".

NEW: Former Pres. Jimmy Carter is back in the hospital for a urinary tract infection.



"He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon," the Carter Center says. https://t.co/IoOtKVa7LR pic.twitter.com/saArAoWIbb — ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2019

​Earlier this year, Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital at least twice after falling at his home in Georgia. Local medics have reportedly had to relieve his brain pressure from bleeding after falling incidents. Carter was suffering from a subdural hematoma, caused by a series of falls.

Over the past year, Carter has also undergone surgery to mend a broken hip and pelvis.

Carter, who was born in Georgia in 1924, served as governor of the state from 1971-1975 and won the 1976 elections, becoming 39th President of the United States.

After losing his re-election to Republican candidate Ronald Reagan in 1980, Carter left the political stage and established the Carter Centre - a humanitarian organization promoting human rights across the world, which brought him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter is the longest-living US president. In recent years, he has been reportedly treated for brain cancer.