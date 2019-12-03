Register
02:47 GMT +303 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019

    ‘Time For Patience Has Long Expired’: US Senators Urge Pompeo to Sanction Turkey

    © AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry
    US
    Get short URL
    190
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107624/74/1076247483.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912031077467025-time-for-patience-has-long-expired-us-senators-urge-pompeo-to-sanction-turkey/

    Last week, Turkey conducted radar testing for its newly-acquired Russian-made S-400 air defence systems, even as the United States urges Ankara to abandon the missile systems by "destroying, returning or somehow getting rid of them."

    US Senators Chris Van Hollen, Democrat, and Lindsey Graham, Republican, on Monday delivered a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging the latter to impose sanctions on Ankara following its recent test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system, saying that the “time for patience has long expired”.

    “The time for patience has long expired. It is time you applied the law,” the two senators wrote in their letter to Pompeo, pointing to the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), signed by US President Donald Trump in 2017.

    Graham and Van Hollen warned Pompeo that not sanctioning Ankara over its purchase of the Russian-made S-400 system, which the US claimed is incompatible with NATO's air defence networks, sends a “terrible signal” to other countries that they can “flout US laws without consequence”.

    “You have previously acknowledged that Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system triggers US sanctions. Specifically, you said, ‘the law requires that there be sanctions. And I’m confident that we will comply with the law, and President Trump will comply with the law.’ You were right when you made that statement,” the Senators, currently sponsoring a bill aiming to sanction Turkey over its military invasion into Syria against Kurdish forces, reportedly told Pompeo.

    The letter also said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not given any indication that he will change course, following his last visit to Washington in November.

    Graham and Van Hollen also noted that the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboroexport said on Sunday that Moscow's cooperation with Turkey, a NATO ally but not a full member, will not be limited only to the S-400s and the two countries have bigger plans.

    Earlier last week, Pompeo said that Turkey’s test of the Russian-made S-400 air defence system is “concerning”, but also added that the US will still talk to Ankara in order to find a way to move Ankara away from putting the Russian system into full activation.

    The US suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 international programme in July, after Ankara received its first S-400 system, ordered in 2017. The Trump administration claims that Ankara’s use of the S-400 will not be compatible with NATO's defence networks. Ankara responded by insisting that the S-400 system is indispensable but in no way compromises NATO security.

    Related:

    Turkey Starts Testing S-400 Radars After US Urges Ankara to ‘Destroy’ Missile Systems – Report
    Turkey Says It Will Activate S-400s as US State Department Advises to Destroy Them
    Russia, Turkey Agree on Technical Issues Regarding S-400, Discuss Financing - Rosoboronexport
    Ankara Warns US Against Pressure on S-400 Issue, Says Turkey May Buy More Russian Air Defences
    US Should Protect Turkey From Syrian Kurds, Slow Troop Exit - Senator Graham
    Purchase of Russia's S-400 by Turkey Will Boost NATO - Erdogan's Office
    Tags:
    Sanctions, S-400, Military, US, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse