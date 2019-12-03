Register
02:47 GMT +303 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    TikTok logo is displayed on the smartphone while standing on the U.S. flag

    California Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses TikTok of Harvesting Personal Data for Beijing - Report

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107746/74/1077467461.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912031077467019-california-class-action-lawsuit-accuses-tiktok-of-harvesting-personal-data-for-beijing---report/

    TikTok has reportedly been downloaded over 750 million times in the past year alone, becoming the first globally-oriented social-media app to emerge from China. As the amount of downloads grows, concerns are rising for TikTok users who have recently learned that Chinese law grants authorities in Beijing wide-reaching search-and-seizure powers.

    A suit filed by college student Misty Hong from Palo Alto, California, reportedly seeks injunctions on the Chinese-based company that will, among other things, bar the app from transferring user data from the US to China and also from retrieving biometric data, even including facial scans from clips that users have not uploaded.

    The class-action lawsuit was filed the day before Thanksgiving in California federal court, The Daily Beast said Monday. According to court documents cited by the media outlet, TikTok is primarily accused of amassing huge amounts of personal data without user consent, and transferring that data directly to servers in China.

    The lawsuit alleges that TikTok and Chinese parent company ByteDance have neglected their duty to handle user data with care and have knowingly violated a slew of US statutes governing data gathering and the right to privacy, according to The Daily Beast.

    “At the same time that Defendants utilized the Musical.ly and TikTok apps to covertly tap into a massive array of private and personally-identifiable information, they went to great lengths to hide their tracks”, Hong noted, cited by The Daily Beast.

    In particular, Hong's lawsuit claims that between recording a video and posting it on TikTok, an alleged intermediary stage saves the video and transfers the unposted video file to the ByteDance servers without user permission. The lawsuit also stressed that after the defendant downloaded TikTok in spring 2019, the app made an account for her using her phone number, again without her consent, and created a profile of her by analyzing videos she never posted. Notably, the information on her, the suit contends, includes a scan of her face, according to the media report.

    The suit, cited by the Daily Beast, particularly alleges that ByteDance used Musical.ly - the latter purchased in November 2017 for almost $1 billion and later dubbed TikTok - to secretly gather and send to Beijing user geotags, age, private messages, phone numbers, contacts, gender, browsing history, cell-phone serial numbers, and IP addresses.

    The suit contends that previous versions of TikTok’s privacy policies explicitly state that the app might send user data to servers in China, but that even after the policy changed, TikTok still delivered the information to Chinese-based servers.

    TikTok has repeatedly said that the Chinese government has no access to the company’s user information, because the social media giant reportedly stores US user data in Virginia, with some backup in Singapore.

    Earlier this year, the US government opened a national security investigation into ByteDance's acquisition of social media app Musical.ly, which has since been rebranded as TikTok. US lawmakers have been concerned about how TikTok stores the personal data of some 26.5 million American users and notes that that the app may also be censoring politically-sensitive content.

    Related:

    Daesh Uses China’s TikTok Video Platform to Spread Propaganda, Report Claims
    China-Owned Social Media App TikTok Rejects Allegations of Government Censorship
    India Leads World in Downloads From Chinese App TikTok
    Pakistani TikTok Queen Hits Back at Trolls Who Branded Her Workout Video 'Vulgar'
    Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Has 'Secret' Account on China's TikTok
    Tags:
    United States, personal data, lawsuit, China, California, TikTok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse