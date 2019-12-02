US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry Resigns

Perry notified US President Donald Trump that he would leave his post back in October. The news came amid the impeachment proceedings launched against Trump by the Democrats as the US president stated Perry had advised him to contact Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Former governor of Texas and Energy Secretary Richard Perry stepped down from his post on Sunday, according to an official statement. He will be replaced by Dan Brouillette, who was backed by the Senate in advance.

Today I bid farewell to the Department of @ENERGY. It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve in the @realDonaldTrump Administration as your Secretary. Thank you to my wife, my children, and to the American people for allowing me to serve. Signing off. – RP pic.twitter.com/AlxYNLsqrf — Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) December 2, 2019

Perry had been in the Trump administration as Secretary of Energy since March 2017. He announced his resignation after reports suggested he was behind the controversial 25 July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the centre of the US House's ongoing impeachment inquiry.

New Secretary: What Do We Know About Dan Brouillette

Dan Brouillette, who will take over from Perry, has been serving as US Deputy Secretary of Energy since August 2017. He is a US Army veteran, who has been active in the private sector and also served in government agencies.

