Two Children Killed, Hostage Situation Likely in Minneapolis

According to media reports, the suspect is apparently holding another victim in the house and the police are now negotiating with the shooter.

Two boys have been shot outside a house in Minneapolis, the city authorities say, adding that the shooter is apparently holding another person hostage inside the housejohn e.

Witnesses outside the property also report a possible hostage situation.

MInneapolis police confirm two young children shot to death. In front yard of house on 3600 block Oakland Ave in Minneapolis. Swat is on scene. Suspect in house. Could be other victims. pic.twitter.com/6fiRowrqJ9 — Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) December 1, 2019

Police mobile command center, negotiations team, and swat are operating from the parking lot of the Swedish Institute. pic.twitter.com/uBNkUVyF03 — Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) December 1, 2019

According to police spokesman John Elder, the situation is likely "domestic-related".

The boys were reportedly playing in the snow outside the house when the suspect shot them both.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m.

Police confirm a man shot and killed two kids (younger than teenagers) at a house near the intersection of Oakland Ave and 27th St in south Minneapolis this morning. I talked to a neighbor who told me so heard a man yelling, then a kid yelling “daddy” and then a gun shot. pic.twitter.com/Ukkgqd6bFB — Hannah Flood (@hannahfloodfox9) December 1, 2019

Reporters at the scene say that the police have also evacuated eight houses nearby because "this is about the safety of a community".

Elder says officers helped people on 2600 block of Oakland evacuate (minimum of eight houses): “this is about more than just one house. This is about more than the tragedy of two children dying. This is about the safety of a community.” — Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) December 1, 2019

Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) personnel and a negotiating team have arrived at the scene and are now working to release the supposed hostage.