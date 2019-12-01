Register
20:19 GMT +301 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    'Lady MAGA': Melania Trump Meme Banned for ‘Hate Speech’ on Facebook, Users Say

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images//107741/00/1077410077.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912011077454998-lady-maga-melania-trump-meme-banned-for-hate-speech-on-facebook-users-say/

    The social media giant earlier bragged about deleting millions of posts that it said constituted “hate speech”. However, there are no distinct criteria as to which pieces are deemed as subject to censorship.

    Facebook user Amy DC has reported that Facebook took down a meme from a page with politicised content that she co-edits on the grounds that it constitutes “hate speech”.

    "For everyone asking, it was posted on Red Tie Legion & once it was shared to its partner page Liberal Loon they took it down claiming it was Hate Speech", user John Meara clarified a bit.

    The meme sported an image of First Lady Melania accompanied by a text placed on it:

    “You can keep your Lady Gaga, we’ve got Lady MAGA”.

    “Hate Speech? Really?” the bewildered netizen posted.

    It is yet unclear if there was any caption to the meme post.

    Sputnik has reached out to Amy DC for a comment on whether there were other instances of meme deletion either on the Fan Page that she is a co-editor on or her personal one.

    Facebook, which is known to have been seeking to tackle “hate speech” on the platform, recently boasted that it has removed 11.4 million pieces of “hate speech” between April and September 2019. 

    However, there is no publicly-available database for the posts that are removed for this reason, which makes it impossible to determine the criteria for censorship.

    Facebook has of late been embroiled in a spate of scandals and controversies around its content-control and data security policies.

    Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg recently okayed political ads on the platform in a bid to welcome political pluralism. However, the move was taken with a pinch of salt, as critics argued the ads would appear on the platform selectively and the choice would be biased.

    Amnesty International, meanwhile, lashed out at Facebook's policies, concluding that the management should ditch what it called a “surveillance–based business model” which, it argues, has been causing multiple human rights violations.

    The news comes as all three social media giants — Facebook, Google, and Twitter — have come under increased scrutiny from officials, regulators, and lawmakers over users being targeted by companies.

    The Cambridge Analytica row is arguably the most notorious one to date. Facebook was ordered to pay more than five billion dollars over multiple privacy violations earlier this year, while management opted to restrict software developers’ access to user data following a report that the political consulting firm, Cambridge Analytica, had harvested the private data of as many as 87 million users. Facebook has since suspended thousands of apps in a bid to clean up its ecosystem.

    Related:

    Netizens Weigh in on Melania Trump’s ‘Commitment’ to Keep E-Cigarettes Out of the Hands of Children
    Trump Blasts ‘Sick Media’ for Health Speculations as ‘Routine Physical’ Catches Melania ‘Off Guard’
    #BeBest: Miley Cyrus's Dad Thanks Melania Trump for Meeting With Cyberbullying Victim's Family
    Tags:
    memes, politics, ads, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse