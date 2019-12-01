At Least 11 People Injured in Shooting in New Orleans - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 11 people were injured on 1 December in a shooting incident in the US city of New Orleans, local police said.

The shooting took place in a busy commercial block of Canal Street in the French Quarter.

"The total number of victims in this incident is 11. A victim walked in at a local hospital for treatment. The investigation remains ongoing", the police said on Twitter.

According to the statement, a suspect was detained near the scene, but his possible involvement in the incident remains under investigation.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Investigation remains ongoing", the police added.

CORRECTION: An individual was detained near the scene. However, their possible involvement in this incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigation remains ongoing. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 1, 2019

According to media reports, all those injured were taken to local hospitals, two are in critical condition. Previous reports said that 10 people had been injured in the shooting.

Thanksgiving Day in New Orleans was marked by two separate shootings , several robberies, and an attempted kidnapping of a child. The police have already started investigating the incidents and are currently collecting evidence and information to identify the perpetrators of the attacks.

In November, three people were killed in a shooting inside a Walmart store in the city of Duncan, Oklahoma, local media outlet KOCO reported citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This was the second shooting to occur at a Walmart this year. On 3 August, a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart shopping centre in the Texas town of El Paso. Less than a day later, a gunman killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

A spate of mass shootings in the United States has increased pressure on politicians to enact tougher gun laws, however, gun rights groups continue to battle new restrictions, fearing that firearms opponents want to eventually outlaw private ownership.