Joe the Nibbler? Democratic Presidential Candidate Biden Seen Biting Wife’s Finger - Video

The 76-year-old is no stranger to making gaffes and embarrassing himself in front of the public. He confused Syria with Iraq during a Democratic debate in October and promised that his tax credit would put 720 million US women back into the workforce, when the entire population of the United States is only 329 million.

Democrat Joe Biden, who is running for president in 2020, was seen biting his wife’s finger during a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa on 29 November as he launched his “No Malarkey” bus tour in the Hawkeye state. The act occurred when Jill Biden was introducing her husband to the audience. The former vice president stood behind his wife, who pointed her arm towards him, almost hitting him, which made people at the rally laugh. The politician then moved out of the way of his wife’s hand and then nibbled on her finger, which made people laugh even more.

Joe Biden biting his wife’s finger in public today... totally normal. pic.twitter.com/rFnx9F8O5F — Joey 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@JoeyINTL) December 1, 2019

​During the rally Joe Biden made a bizarre statement promising to win the 3 February caucuses in Iowa, despite his flagging numbers in the key state, which now favours another presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. “I promise you, I promise you we’re going to win this race, and we’re going to beat Donald Trump, and we’re going to change America”, the 76-year-old told a few hundred supporters at a rally in Council Bluffs.

Joe Biden is no stranger to bizarre behaviour and gaffes, which many political analysts say could cost him a seat in the Oval Office. He confused former British Prime Minister Theresa May with PM Margaret Thatcher, who left office in 1990, he conflated Iraq and Afghanistan, and baffled Democratic voters and TV audiences when he asked to go to “Joe 3-0-3-3-0” in order to beat Donald Trump in an upcoming election, without explaining what this address was. It was later revealed that by texting 30330 voters can get involved in his campaign. But his most serious gaffe was when he said “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids” and his assumption that people “choose truth over facts”.