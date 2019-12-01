Hunter Biden Demands His Financial Records Be Kept Secret in Child Support Suit – Report

Hunter Biden filed a protective order this week trying to seal his financial records from being released publicly amid concerns that the information would be used “maliciously” by the media and cause him public “embarrassment,” according to a report.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son filed the motion in Arkansas on Wednesday as part of an ongoing child support suit, according to the Daily Mail. Biden’s attorneys claimed in the motion that the details would be used by the media, considering his high public profile, to cause him "undue prejudice, annoyance, embarrassment, and/or oppression."

“The likelihood that [Biden's] private records will be used in an inappropriate or malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high and should not be tolerated by the court,” the filing reads.

“Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the parties involved in this matter, it is in the interest of justice and necessary for a Protective Order to be in place,” Biden's attorney says.

The motion came amid the paternity suit filed by Lunden Alexis Roberts, which was first filed on May 28, when she alleged that she and Hunter Biden “were in a relationship” and that “Baby Doe” was born in August 2018 “as a result of that relationship.” Roberts is demanding $11,000 in legal fees as well as child support, and is said to be supportive of a protective order.

Biden has also come under scrutiny over his links to Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where he once sat on the board. An apparent effort by White House officials and US President Trump to get Ukraine to launch investigations into Hunter’s link to the company - and then-Vice President Biden’s push in 2016 to get a prosecutor fired who had investigated the company - is the current focus of an impeachment inquiry in the US House of Representatives.