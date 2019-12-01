Kid Rock Explains Reasons Behind Foul-Mouthed Rant About Oprah

Kid Rock has given the public a bit of insight into his recent tirade against Oprah Winfrey, claiming a potential appearance on her former talk show soured his view of the media mogul.

Rock was escorted off stage in Nashville after going on a lewd rant against Winfrey, 68, saying in the video that she can s**k d**k sideways.” The “All Summer Long” musician went on to say that he knows many will label him “racist” for attacking Winfrey, to which he claims he would respond, “OK fine, f–k off!”

Now Kid says he was invited on to her former talk show, but beforehand was asked to write down why he loved Oprah.

My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show…🏳️‍🌈 I said fuck that and her. End of story. — Kid Rock (@KidRock) November 29, 2019

Back in 2008, Kid made his feelings about Oprah known. He told The Independent magazine, “I just don’t believe her. Maybe it's because I'm not one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word.”