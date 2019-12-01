FAA Says Security Aviation Aircraft Crashed, 3 People on Board

The conditions of the three people on board remain unknown. Search activities are still being conducted by Alaska State Troopers, National Transportation Safety Board specialists, and local volunteers.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Ian Gregor said that a Security Aviation plane, a twin-engine Piper PA-31, had hit the ground Friday evening outside of Cooper Landing on the way from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to Seward Airport.

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that on 29 November 2019 at approximately 7:15 p.m., a Security Aviation Piper Navajo with three people on board was reported overdue and is presumed missing. A search and rescue effort is underway", Security Aviation spokesman said. "Security Aviation is working closely with all appropriate agencies, and will issue a full statement when more information becomes available.”

Specialists from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Centre discovered the crash site Friday night, but it was impossible to reach on foot due to bad weather conditions and harsh terrain.

“I can confirm that SAR operations are in progress concerning an airplane crash outside of Cooper Landing", Ken Marsh, Public Information Officer for the Alaska State Troopers, said in an interview with the Alaska Gazette today. "Trooper dispatch in Soldotna began receiving reports of a crash last night shortly after 7 p.m. RCC flew over the crash site, but weather and terrain prevented placing boots on the ground. Troopers are working right now with volunteer SAR groups to coordinate reaching the crash site.”

In October, a plane with 42 people overshot an airport runway in Alaska during its landing, killing one passenger and injuring 11 more.