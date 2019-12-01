Forecasters Predict Up to 4 Inches of Snow in NYC on Sunday

Heavy snow was blamed for causing numerous travel delays on Thanksgiving Day and now airlines are expecting travel waivers in the east of the country.

Weather forecasters warn New Your City may be covered in 1-4 inches of snow, the NY Post reported on Saturday.

Up to 4 inches of snow is expected to cover the five boroughs of the city and also Long Island.

Updated #snow forecast. Still expecting at least 3" in #NYC on Monday. Worst weather is Monday. pic.twitter.com/OaUzfqintL — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) November 30, 2019

In New York City, snow is currently forecast at the start of the storm (Sunday) and the end (Tuesday) but Sunday night into Monday will primarily be rain thanks to the warming of the entire low-level column. pic.twitter.com/7df1DCPqkP — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) November 30, 2019

"The city's fleet of 705 salt spreaders are loaded and ready to go", Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia assured, adding that "1,500 plows will be deployed once two inches of the white stuff accumulates".

She cautioned, however, that residents of the city should prepare for a tough storm.

According to the Weather Channel, the snow in the northeast of the country will last until Tuesday.

Winter alerts are still in effect for the North until tomorrow and will last in the Northeast until Tuesday morning.



Exercise caution! pic.twitter.com/kKJSOgEckY — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 1, 2019

Due to the coming snowstorm, major airlines are reported to be providing waivers allowing flyers to switch flights for free in the east of the country.