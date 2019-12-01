NYC Police Arrest US Attorney Bianca Forde During Drunk Driving Stop - Reports

A federal prosecutor was busted Saturday during a DWI stop in Manhattan Saturday – even though she wasn’t behind the wheel.

Assistant US attorney Bianca Forde was arrested for trying to keep cops from administering a sobriety test to her boyfriend in Hell’s Kitchen, police and sources told The New York Post. The cops pulled over their Chevy Camaro at about 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of 11th Avenue and West 40th Street, police said.

Forde, who works in the Criminal Division of the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC, jumped out of a car with Virginia plates, imploring her boyfriend not to submit to the test, according to police, who said that she appeared to have been drinking. Her boyfriend eventually took the test — passed, and was not arrested, police said.

Forde, however, was arrested on a trio of charges: obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and failure to obey police officers.