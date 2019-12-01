Register
01:13 GMT +301 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Huawei's first global flagship store is pictured in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 30, 2019

    US Reportedly Mulls Expanding Ban on Sale of Its Technologies in New Possible Blow to Huawei

    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images//107741/89/1077418992.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912011077445827-us-reportedly-mulls-expanding-ban-on-sale-of-its-technologies-in-new-possible-blow-to-huawei/

    Washington has toned down its pressure on the Chinese company since first adding it to the entity list, allowing certain US goods to be sold under special licence in recent months. But a new report suggests a possible change of mood is not far off.

    US President Donald Trump's administration is considering toughening its pressure on Chinese tech giant Huawei, having been disappointed with the effects the current measures have had on limiting the company's capacity to deploy 5G networks world-wide, Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources.

    At the moment, US regulations allow Washington to ban American companies from selling sensitive technologies to firms on the so-called entity list, whilst having little control over how technologies of US origin are managed by foreign companies. This resulted in Huawei finding replacements outside the US market, thus rendering the White House's attempts to prevent the company from selling 5G equipment useless.

    U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019

    According to Reuters, Trump's administration is looking at amending the De Minimis Rule and Direct Product Rule, with both of them addressing what power Washington has over US-made technologies used in foreign-made products. These changes are expected to expand US authority, allowing it to forbid foreign companies using American software or technologies, even non-sensitive ones, from selling certain products to enlisted firms. Reuters' sources claim that the changes, if they are adopted, will only affect Huawei.

    The media could not obtain solid information about how much progress has been made in working out the amendments needed, but noted that China hawks in the administration are hoping for their swift adoption and implementation. Neither Huawei, nor the US Department of Commerce, which is responsible for the implementation of restrictive measures in trade, have commented on the report.

    US Huawei Crackdown

    The US banned Huawei's telecommunications equipment from American soil and banned its firms from selling sensitive technologies to the Chinese tech giant in May 2019. Washington accused Huawei of assisting Beijing's alleged espionage efforts and called on all countries to ban the giant's equipment from being used in national 5G networks. Both China and Huawei denied Washington's accusations, with the latter vowing to sue the US for its discriminative move.

    Huawei
    CC BY 2.0 / Kārlis Dambrāns / Huawei
    Fibre Diet: Britain’s Top Broadband Provider Seeking New Supplier in Snub to Huawei
    The initial measures led to many prominent software and technological companies to cut their ties to Huawei, with companies like Google and Intel stopping their supply of components needed for its smartphones. Some of them later determined that some products didn't contain sensitive technology and resumed their supplies at least partially.

    Since then, the White House has toned down its pressure, starting to issue temporary waivers to some US companies to sell certain non-crucial technologies to Huawei.

    Related:

    France to Sell 5G Spectrum at $2.39 Bln Floor Price – with Huawei Staying among Contenders
    German Minister: We Didn’t Boycott the US in NSA Spying Scandal, So We Won’t Ban Huawei Either
    Fibre Diet: Britain’s Top Broadband Provider Seeking New Supplier in Snub to Huawei
    Huawei CEO Warns Trump the Point of No Return is Near as Trade Ban Remains Intact
    China’s Huawei Prepares Lawsuit Against US Ban on Subsidised Rural Use – Reports
    Tags:
    ban, technology, crackdown, Huawei, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    World Travel Awards Names Best Destination Cities of 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse