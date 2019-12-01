'Disrespectful Trash:' Netizens Slam White House Chief of Staff for Wearing Patriotic Shirt

Several Republicans have been slammed recently for their attire, including former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Ohio Representative Jim Jordan.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has recently been targeted on Twitter for his patriotic shirt and US Space Force cap.

Upon his arrival from Afghanistan, where Mr. Mulvaney accompanied US President Donald Trump on his secret journey to spend Thanksgiving Day with American troops, the chief of staff was spotted in Florida, wearing an American-flag-themed shirt and US Space Force cap.

Netizens wasted little time before lashing out against Mr. Mulvaney.

This is what disrespectful white trash Americans look like. He thinks that this offensive shirt “owns the Libs”. It doesn’t. It’s actually disrespecting the flag that our brave soldiers fight under, & violates Section 8 of the US Uniform Flag Code. Mulvaney couldn’t care less.🇺🇸 https://t.co/kJzuOytmfH — Paul Quinn (@PQuinn2007) 30 ноября 2019 г.

Mulvaney's shirt direct from the Walmart clearance rack. — ♕♡☆Leticia Ѯ♔☆ (@ColinLeti) 30 ноября 2019 г.

If you meet Mick Mulvaney on the golf course, should you salute, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, or sing the 'Star-Spangled Banner'? pic.twitter.com/5QqcGBclbz — John Ferguson (@Fearguth) 30 ноября 2019 г.

Acting Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney 'honors' the flag. Couldn't someone have pulled him aside and given him a mirror? pic.twitter.com/CE04DzT5EK — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) 30 ноября 2019 г.

Previously, the righteous anger of armchair fashion critics was directed against the opposite side - the Democratic Party. Thus, former US president Barack Obama was criticised for his tan-coloured suit, while former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has been mocked for her pantsuits.