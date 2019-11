Poll Shows Majority of Republicans Choose Trump Over Lincoln

During a July interview with The Independent, US President Donald Trump bragged that according to polls, he was the most popular person in the history of the Republican Party. The US president, however, didn't specify which poll he was talking about.

A newly released poll by The Economist/YouGov has shown that a majority of Republicans think Trump is a better president than former President Abraham Lincoln.

According to the poll, 53 percent of Republican respondents favoured Trump, against 47 percent who preferred Lincoln. The same poll also showed that 87 percent of Republicans either somewhat or strongly approve of the job Trump is doing as president.

At the same time, the poll shows that a majority of Americans as a whole, 75 percent to 25 percent, prefer Lincoln over Trump.