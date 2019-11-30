Register
18:30 GMT +330 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington

    Too Many Secrets? Hunter Biden Reportedly Files Request to Keep His Financial Records Undisclosed

    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images//107705/37/1077053798.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201911301077445058-too-many-secrets-hunter-biden-reportedly-files-request-to-keep-his-financial-records-undisclosed/

    The son of former US Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, has come under renewed scrutiny this month following reports that he has been identified via DNA testing to be the father of a 15-month-old child of a Washington, DC stripper, Lunden Alexis Roberts, who filed a suit in May seeking to establish Biden's paternity.

    Hunter Biden, a former executive of a Ukrainian energy firm and the son of 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, filed a legal request to seal his financial records in the Arkansas Circuit Court of Independence on 27 November amid an ongoing paternity petition and child support case, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

    The filing for a protective order for Hunter Biden’s financial records states that such information could be “used in an inappropriate and malicious manner” if disclosed.

    “The likelihood that [Hunter Biden's] private records will be used in an inappropriate or malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high and should not be tolerated by the court”, the document states.

    If the request is granted, the embargo will also prevent the release of any information related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings, expenses, and tax payments. The media outlet also cited a statement by Biden's attorney Dustin McDaniel that potential disclosures of his financial records could cause Hunter Biden “undue prejudice, annoyance, embarrassment, and/or oppression”.

    In addition to the protective order, Biden also requested a delay in the upcoming December hearing, arguing that he was unable to complete an affidavit of his financial records required by the court because he lacked “complete information” to do so.

    Biden’s Paternity Revealed, But Is He Going to Pay?

    In November, Hunter Biden was identified by DNA testing to be the father of a 15-month-old child with Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, who was reportedly working as a stripper at the Mpire Gentlemen's Club in Washington, DC when she engaged in relationship with him. Roberts filed a suit in May 2019 seeking to establish Biden's paternity of her child, who was born in August 2018, while Hunter was still in a relationship with his brother Beau’s widow Hallie Biden.

    Hunter repeatedly denied being the father of Roberts’ child, but agreed to DNA testing in October, which confirmed his paternity. The former stripper is now demanding that Biden pay her $11,000 in legal fees in addition to child support, while also seeking Secret Service protection for her child, citing the “political status” of its grandfather, Joe Biden.

    The court documents revealed that Hunter Biden is not contesting the child’s paternity anymore, but rather seeking to establish an appropriate amount of “temporary”  financial support that could be allocated to the child. Joe Biden’s son also insists in his court statement, obtained by the newspaper, that he currently has “significant debts” following his divorce, which was finalised in April 2017.

    “In an effort to demonstrate to this court my good faith, I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019”, Biden's statement reads.

    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2010.
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Hunter Biden Opens Up on "Honeymoon Phase", Matching Tatoos With New Wife
    Hunter, the son of current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, has been surrounded by public controversy this year following an impeachment inquiry that was launched against US President Donald Trump alleging that he had pressured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to start a probe into the Biden family's activity in Ukraine. Hunter Biden was serving on the board of directors of Ukraine's Burisma Holdings Group in 2014, a post he left only recently, while his father Joe Biden was appointed to lead the Obama administration’s policy towards Ukraine. In 2016, then-VP Joe Biden reportedly used his influence to demand that Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin be dismissed following a probe into Burisma’s alleged illegal activities. Hunter Biden also recently stepped down from the board of a Chinese private equity firm following public scrutiny.

    Tags:
    paternity claim, Donald Trump, Ukraine, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    World Travel Awards Names Best Destination Cities of 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse