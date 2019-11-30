Shooting at Syracuse Mall, Suspect Not Found - Videos

The mall is not closed, but the police are urging citizens to avoid the food court area in one of the biggest shopping centers in the United States. According to the police, the shooting has apparently resulted from an assault or a quarrel.

A young man was shot in the leg at Destiny USA Mall on Black Friday, a journalist for CNYCentral reported on Twitter.

Crime scene tape going up around the food court area. Mall staff just announced Destiny USA would be closing for the rest of the night. pic.twitter.com/7mguzUYJWE — Tommy CNY (@TommySladek) November 30, 2019

The Syracuse Police Department has confirmed the news.

Confirmed shooting at the Destiny USA mall. One male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Non life threatening. Suspect not located . Avoid food court area — Syracuse Police Department (@SyracusePolice) November 30, 2019

Initially, some parts of the mall were on lockdown, but later the police allowed the citizens at the scene to leave.

Witnesses reported people were all in a panic as they heard the gunshot.

Food containers and coffees left behind as people scrambled for shelter and the exits. Shoppers say there was panic and confusion all over #BlackFriday #shooting pic.twitter.com/8Fl6wL4e7u — Tommy CNY (@TommySladek) November 30, 2019

People are leaving Destiny USA running and screaming. There was a shooting near the food court & they are evacuating the mall pic.twitter.com/xrDBLIprUI — Trish Kilgannon (@trishkilgannon) November 30, 2019

The shooter has still not been found and the police requested anyone who has information about the suspect to call 911.

Possible active shooter at Destiny USA? What is going on. Hundreds of cops are converging at Macy's!!!!! #destinyusa #syracuse #mall pic.twitter.com/1swJGTDz95 — XC ReDemptionX (@XC_ReDemptionX) November 30, 2019

While the investigation is underway, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner assured that "everything is safe now".