California's Major Highway Partly Closed Due to Heavy Snowfall

On Wednesday, dozens of vehicles found themselves trapped on Interstate 5 after a powerful winter storm, sparked by a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure, swept the areas near the Pacific Northwest, with 1.2-metre-high snow piling up over the local mountains.

On Thursday, a major roadway in California could not operate as usual and was partially closed as a heavy snowstorm hit the area.

Southern California Storm Watch: Snow Closes I-5 In Grapevine, Marring Travel Plans. https://t.co/YoxmxAox7f Enjoy the Global Warming SOUTHERN CAL !!! — Willard Blackman (@wilpat34) November 28, 2019

A ‘bombogenesis’ storm is about to hit Northern California. What does that mean? https://t.co/QlvQOu5OUx — adrian jurado (@adrianoparmigia) November 28, 2019

Storm of the century in southern California rn https://t.co/YnordtuTr6 — Think. 📘 (@TomGartner) November 28, 2019

The vehicle movement on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine area was stopped early on Thursday morning, with the California Highway Patrol working to free stuck vehicles.

KERN COUNTY: Eastbound State Route 58 is now CLOSED due to several collisions near Tehachapi as well as accumulated snowfall with plows being unable to clear these areas. Eastbound 58 is closed starting at Towerline Road. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/tzhk5Qk2nc — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 28, 2019

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to strike the western United States first and then move to the Great Plains late on Friday.

10:31am CST #SPC Day1 Outlook Marginal Risk: today along the southern ca coast and this evening across the lower co river valley https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/LPGVLhYZve — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) November 28, 2019

​Earlier in the week, different parts of the United States were hit by storms with heavy snows and high winds, causing major traffic problems for thousands of passengers during their Thanksgiving holidays.