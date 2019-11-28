Omar Rival Slams Twitter for Banned ‘Lynching’ Post Alleging Dem Candidate ‘Recruited by Iran'

Ilhan Omar, representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional district and among the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, gained notoriety after repeatedly suggesting Jewish organisations bribed US lawmakers to support Israel — a notion that was widely perceived as anti-Semitic.

A campaign account belonging to Republican congressional candidate Danielle Stella, running to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) next year, has been permanently banned by Twitter following a report that it shared “lynching comments” about the congresswoman, reported The Washington Times.

In one tweet reported by the newspaper, Stella’s campaign account was said to have written that Omar “should be tried for #treason and hanged” if it was "proven @IlhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran."

The tweet made reference to allegations claiming Omar transferred sensitive information over to the Iranian government.

In another tweet, the account shared a link to an outlet that wrote about her original remark, accompanying the post with an image of a stick figure being hanged, said the publication.

Late on Wednesday a spokesperson for Twitter was quoted as saying that “the account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules.”

Stella hit back at the move from Twitter.

“My suspension for advocating for the enforcement of federal code proves Twitter will always side with and fight to protect terrorists, traitors, pedophiles and rapists,” she told the Washington Times on 27 November.

Her tweets came after Kuwaiti-born Alan Bender claimed in a lawsuit filed in Florida in October that Qatar “recruited Ilhan Omar from even way before she thought about becoming a government official” and “groomed her”.

Ilhan Omar has strongly denied allegations of being recruited by a foreign government and passing sensitive information through intermediaries to Iran.

Ilhan Omar is a member of a quartet of Democratic female representatives of minority-ethnic backgrounds known as “The Squad,” with the other three being Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Presley.

All four have clashed with US President Donald Trump since they took office, predominantly over his harsh immigration policies.

Somali-American Omar, who represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional district and was among the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress has been targeted in particular for her alleged anti-Semitism and remarks made in recent months about Israel, alleged Jewish influence in Washington, and 9/11.

The Minnesota congresswoman openly supports the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which accuses Israel of apartheid and condemns the occupation of Palestine, urging the use of non-violent pressure on Israel in a bid to force it to end the alleged violation of Palestinians' rights.

Omar was one of 107 House Democrats who co-signed a letter calling on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to reverse his announcement on the legality of West Bank settlements.