Register
22:17 GMT +328 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ilhan Omar

    Omar Rival Slams Twitter for Banned ‘Lynching’ Post Alleging Dem Candidate ‘Recruited by Iran'

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Lorie Shaull / Ilhan Omar
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images//107735/62/1077356218.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201911281077429445-omar-rival-slams-twitter-for-banned-lynching-post-alleging-dem-candidate-recruited-by-iran/

    Ilhan Omar, representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional district and among the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, gained notoriety after repeatedly suggesting Jewish organisations bribed US lawmakers to support Israel — a notion that was widely perceived as anti-Semitic.

    A campaign account belonging to Republican congressional candidate Danielle Stella, running to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) next year, has been permanently banned by Twitter following a report that it shared “lynching comments” about the congresswoman, reported The Washington Times.

    In one tweet reported by the newspaper, Stella’s campaign account was said to have written that Omar “should be tried for #treason and hanged” if it was "proven @IlhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran."

    The tweet made reference to allegations claiming Omar transferred sensitive information over to the Iranian government.

    In another tweet, the account shared a link to an outlet that wrote about her original remark, accompanying the post with an image of a stick figure being hanged, said the publication.

    Late on Wednesday a spokesperson for Twitter was quoted as saying that “the account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules.”

    Stella hit back at the move from Twitter.

    “My suspension for advocating for the enforcement of federal code proves Twitter will always side with and fight to protect terrorists, traitors, pedophiles and rapists,” she told the Washington Times on 27 November.

    Her tweets came after Kuwaiti-born Alan Bender claimed in a lawsuit filed in Florida in October that Qatar “recruited Ilhan Omar from even way before she thought about becoming a government official” and “groomed her”.

    In this July 15, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, right, speaks, as U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. listens, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington.
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    In this July 15, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, right, speaks, as U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. listens, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington.

    Ilhan Omar has strongly denied allegations of being recruited by a foreign government and passing sensitive information through intermediaries to Iran.

    Ilhan Omar is a member of a quartet of Democratic female representatives of minority-ethnic backgrounds known as “The Squad,” with the other three being Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Presley.

    All four have clashed with US President Donald Trump since they took office, predominantly over his harsh immigration policies.

    Somali-American Omar, who represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional district and was among the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress has been targeted in particular for her alleged anti-Semitism and remarks made in recent months about Israel, alleged Jewish influence in Washington, and 9/11.

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    The Minnesota congresswoman openly supports the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which accuses Israel of apartheid and condemns the occupation of Palestine, urging the use of non-violent pressure on Israel in a bid to force it to end the alleged violation of Palestinians' rights.

    Omar was one of 107 House Democrats who co-signed a letter calling on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to reverse his announcement on the legality of West Bank settlements.

    Related:

    Antisemitism Accusations Launched Against Ilhan Omar After Anti-Bloomberg Tweet
    Ilhan Omar Pays $150,000 to Alleged Secret Lover’s Consulting Group - Report
    ‘I’ll Put a Bullet in Her’: Newyorker Pleads Guilty to Making Death Threats Against Rep. Ilhan Omar
    Ilhan Omar Asks Judge to ‘Show Compassion’ in Sentencing Man Who Threatened to Kill Her
    Tags:
    US elections, 2020, Democrats, Republicans, Republican, Donald Trump, Ilhan Omar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bolivian wrestler Blanca Perez, aka Katy The Beautiful, a member of the Fighting Cholitas, fights with a male wrestler at Sharks of the Ring wrestling club in El Alto, Bolivia, on November 24, 2019.
    In Petticoat and Hat: The Art of Cholita Wrestling
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse