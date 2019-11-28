Alelia Murphy, who lived in NYC's Harlem, was born under President Theodore Roosevelt, believed in God and never touched a drop of alcohol during her entire life.

The mother of two died on Saturday, the 1199 SEIU healthcare workers union, of which her daughter is a member, said. They have not revealed the cause of her death.

“It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Mrs. Aleila Murphy”, the organization tweeted. “Mrs. Murphy was the oldest living American, having celebrated her 114th birthday in July, surrounded by her family, friends, community leaders, and members of our AFRAM Caucus.”

It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Mrs. Aleila Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was the oldest living American, having celebrated her 114th birthday in July, surrounded by her family, friends, community leaders, & members of our AFRAM Caucus. https://t.co/y5ZLoyIi2U pic.twitter.com/BHzNCYb3l3 — 1199SEIU Caregivers (@1199SEIU) November 27, 2019

Her funeral is scheduled for 6 December at the United House of Prayer for All People in Harlem.

Harlem's Alelia Murphy, believed to be the oldest person in the US at age 114, passed away on Saturday, per union @1199SEIU. She celebrated her 114th birthday in July: https://t.co/lnEtZYu8e5 — Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) November 27, 2019

In July, Alelia Murphy celebrated her 114th birthday at the Harlem State Office Building.

OLDEST LIVING AMERICAN: Alelia Murphy celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday. She credits her long life to her trust in God and being a good person ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jIRfPlC0tY — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 6, 2019

In January, Murphy became the oldest living person in America after 114-year-old Lessie Brown's death.

The oldest person in America now seems to be 114-year-old Hester Ford, the Charlotte Observer reports.