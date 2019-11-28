US Navy Secretary Terminates Review of Officers Over War Crimes Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Trident review panels for three US special operations officers involved in a war crimes case have been scrapped, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly announced in a statement.

"I have directed the Chief of Naval Operations to terminate the Trident Reviews for three Naval Special Warfare officers", Modly said on Wednesday. "I have determined that any failures in conduct, performance, judgment or professionalism exhibited by these officers be addressed through other administrative measures".

The three officers were in danger of losing their Trident pin - which designates one as a member of the US Navy SEALs - because they were in the chain of command above a soldier accused of war crimes.

The move came only three days after US Defence Secretary Mark Esper fired Modley’s predecessor, Richard Spencer, over his controversial handling of Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, an elite soldier earlier demoted and accused of committing war crimes.

© REUTERS/ Mike Blake U.S. Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher at Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, California

US President Donald Trump pardoned Gallagher, ordered his rank restored and his medals returned following a conviction for posing for a photo with a dead Daesh* terrorist group fighter. Gallagher was cleared of murdering a Daesh captive and opening fire on civilians.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia