Man Arrested for Stripping Naked and Exposing Genitals in Senate Office Building - Reports

Some strange occurrences have taken place at the Senate and White House lately, as they were also briefly placed under lockdown due to a potential airspace violation on Tuesday. However, a spokesperson claimed that the threat may have just been "a flock of birds or a weather balloon."

US police have arrested an unnamed man on Tuesday who has been accused of stripping naked and exposing his genitals in the hallway of the Russell Senate Office.

The anonymous stripper has so far been charged with indecent exposure, a Capitol Police spokesperson told the Hill on Wednesday.

Police also claim that they witnessed the suspect removing his clothing in a Russell hallway around 4 pm on Tuesday.

According to the statement by police spokeswoman Eva Maleki to the Washington Examiner, an officer attempted to make contact with the man, in response to which he "removed his underclothes, exposing his genitals".

This incident came on the same day as the Capitol and the White House were under lock down after Capitol Police say they were "tracking an aircraft that poses a potential threat to the Capitol Complex".

The lockdown was lifted, however, after it was revealed that the potential threat may have just been a flock of birds.