Explosion, Fire Rock Petrochemical Plant in Southeastern Texas - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion followed by a blaze has rocked a petrochemical plant in Texas' Jefferson County, the Texas-based KFDM channel reported on Wednesday.

The blast originated at the plant in Port Neches city, as told by County Judge Jeff Branick to the broadcaster.

The channel reported that the windows of houses were blown out miles away from the factory.

BREAKING: Explosion rocks Jefferson County



An explosion and fire is reported at a Jefferson County plant. pic.twitter.com/WXSlrwmaDZ — KFDM News (@kfdmnews) 27 ноября 2019 г.

​A Facebook statement of the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department says that there's a mandatory evacuation for everyone within a half-mile of the plant.

According to the website of TPC Group that owns the plant, the company provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide.