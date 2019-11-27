Explosion, Fire Rock Petrochemical Plant in Southeastern Texas - Video

The blast originated at the plant in Port Neches city, as told by County Judge Jeff Branick to the broadcaster.
The channel reported that the windows of houses were blown out miles away from the factory.
BREAKING: Explosion rocks Jefferson County— KFDM News (@kfdmnews) 27 ноября 2019 г.
An explosion and fire is reported at a Jefferson County plant. pic.twitter.com/WXSlrwmaDZ
According to the website of TPC Group that owns the plant, the company provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide.
