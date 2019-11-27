NYC Lawmakers Vote to Adopt Vaping Ban

The use of flavoured vaping products has recently raised concerns among the US administration, though doctors say there is no credible data that vaping is the exact cause of death of patients who smoke e-cigarettes.

New York City Council have voted on Tuesday to adopt a ban on flavoured electronic cigarettes, Associated Press reported.

NYC Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio has welcomed the ban and promised to either sign it into law or let it come into force automatically.

American Vaping Association President Gregory Conley, however, has criticised the decision of the city lawmakers, saying it would "shut down small businesses and create a new black market".

Last week, President Donald Trump proposed raising the minimum age for the purchase of e-cigarette products to 21 due to the rise in vaping-related deaths and illnesses.

As of October, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had reported 34 deaths and 1,604 cases of lung injuries related to vaping.

Earlier that month, a 17-year-old boy from Chicago got a double lung transplant, reportedly suffering injuries from e-cigarettes.

Yet, the exact causes of the respiratory illnesses are under investigation, as over 8,000 patients have fallen ill after using psychoactive THC-containing liquids, according to a recent study by the agency.