E. Coli Outbreak on Romaine Lettuce Has Spread to 19 US States, Affected 67 - CDC

The CDC, US Food and Drug Administration and state public health and regulatory officials are investigating following the identification of E. coli-related illnesses in: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
Of the states identified, Wisconsin (21 cases) and Ohio (12 cases) rank the highest for ill people reported by the CDC.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)