Twitter Roasts Papa John Founder After Claiming He Ate '40 Pizzas In 30 Days'

The former CEO and founder of popular fast food pizza chain Papa John's, John Schnatter, was succeeded by President and COO Steve Ritchiec after a recording emerged of Schnatter, who shares a commercial name with his company, using a racial slur in 2017.

John Schnatter, the founder and former CEO of pizza chain Papa John’s, said on Monday that he is disappointed with the current state of the company.

While discussing the events leading up to his leaving the company as well as its current state with WDRB, Schnatter said he thinks the quality has declined since he was in charge.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days".

“The way they’re making the pizza is just not fundamental to what makes a Papa John’s pizza”, he continued.

Schnatter also discussed his stepping down from his position, despite remaining the largest shareholder, after a recording emerged of him making a racial slur. In response, he said the word was used during a diversity training scenario and to convey his hatred of racism and discrimination.

The interview immediately caused a furore on Twitter, with people commenting on the unusual amount of pizzas he claims to have eaten.

Even some stars commented, with Whitney Cummings urging Johnny Depp to take up a role as the former Pizza CEO.

Johnny Depp please start gaining weight now to play Papa John in the Papa Johns movie which is already my favorite movie — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) November 26, 2019

#papajohns after he ate 40 pizzas in 30 days: pic.twitter.com/t1wJJJBlGh — Son of Redemption (@11ShadowLine) November 26, 2019

​One user commented on his appearance, saying he looks like he is being kept alive by garlic sauce.

Papa John looks like he's only being kept alive by a tube funneling garlic sauce into his pepperoni heart pic.twitter.com/EFvjYy1dtU — FlareWare (@ItsFlareWare) November 26, 2019

​Another user posted a still from the interview and wrote that he looks like a used car salesman

Papa John looks like he’s trying to sell you a used car hoping you don’t ask to see the Carfax pic.twitter.com/9cw8ELea9O — Brian (@AlVeeterzane) November 26, 2019

​Some joked that he was sweating mozzarella and anchovies.

​Others seemed impressed by the number.

I wish I had the power of papa john to eat 40 pizzas in 30 days — Erduin 🛸 (@Erduin_m17) November 26, 2019

A challenge idea was even proposed, called the "Papadopoulos John Challenge," which involves eating 40 Papa John's pizzas in 30 days and getting fired from a CEO position.