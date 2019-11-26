Register
    A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2017

    Mike Pompeo Vows More Anti-Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses

    © REUTERS / TIMA
    The move comes after UN Watch, a Geneva-based non-governmental, reported earlier this month that Iran’s human rights performance was overwhelmingly applauded by delegates to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) during the body’s Universal Periodic Review of the Islamic Republic’s record.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pledged that Washington will continue to impose sanctions against Iran's officials over their alleged involvement in human rights violations.

    “We received to date nearly 20,000 messages, videos, pictures, notes of the regime's abuses of the telegram messaging service. I hope they will continue to be sent to us. We will continue to sanction Iranian officials who are responsible for these human rights abuses", Pompeo told reporters.

    UN Human Rights Council Praises Iran's Record

    The remarks come after the Geneva-based non-governmental organization UN Watch reported earlier in November that Iran’s human rights performance was overwhelmingly applauded by delegates to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) during the body’s Universal Periodic Review of the Islamic Republic’s record.

    The HRC’s hearing was attended by representatives of 111 countries, with 95 of them lauding Iran’s human rights record which was specifically lauded by North Korea, Qatar, Belarus, Malaysia, Iraq, Oman, Indonesia and the Palestinian Authority.

    A Palestinian spokesperson, in particular, applauded Tehran’s drive “to promote and protect human rights, including ongoing efforts in improving education and health”.

    A US spokesperson, in contrast, lambasted Iran for “flagrantly” violating “citizens’ human rights”, calling on the Islamic Republic to “immediately release all Iranian prisoners of conscience”.

    The HRC’s periodic review comes after Iranian Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi claimed in late June that the US and its allies are the worst offenders of human rights in the Middle East, according to the Mehr News agency.

    He specifically pointed to the rights of civilians in Yemen, which Raeisi claimed are being violated by the Saudi-led coalition with the complicity of Washington.

    US Resumes Anti-Iranian Sanctions

    The US reinstated harsh economic sanctions against Tehran after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it suspends some of its obligations under the JCPOA.

    The Iranian Foreign Ministry recently pointed out that the new US sanctions against Tehran are useless, stressing that the unilateral measures reveal the helplessness and inability of the Trump administration to use diplomacy.

