White House on Lockdown Amid Reports of Unresponsive Aircraft Over US Capital

A Sputnik correspondent on the scene reported that roads around the White House were being closed to traffic.

The US Capitol is being evacuated and the White House is on lockdown amid reports that fighter jets have been scrambled to respond to an airspace violation in Washington, local media reports said on Tuesday.

White House totally on lockdown. All press being sheltered in place inside briefing room. Similar reported response at the a U.S. Capitol + congressional office buildings pic.twitter.com/9GlXpH1qLq — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 26, 2019

According to MSNBC, fighter jets have been scrambled in Washington after an aircraft failed to respond to air traffic controllers.

The lockdown began shortly after 9 am and was lifted some 20 minutes later, according to NBC News.