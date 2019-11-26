US Defence Department Awards $1.3 Billion for Apache, Hawk Helicopter Engines

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US armed forces awarded General Electric a contract modification worth more than $1.3 billion for new Apache and Hawk helicopter engines, the Defence Department said in a press release.

"General Electric Company - GE Aviation, Lynn, Massachusetts, was awarded a $1,336,809,577 modification… the contract for T700 engine deliveries in support of the Army H-60 and AH-64 programs, Navy H-60 programs, Air Force programs [and] Foreign Military Sales", the release said on Monday.

Delivery of the engines is due to be completed in just over five years by 31 December 2024, the Defence Department added.

General Electric’s T700 turboshaft engine was initially bench-tested in 1973, passed military qualification in 1976, and went into production in 1978, according to published reports.

In 2016, General Electric was given a five-year maintenance contract to service the turboshaft engines powering the US Army’s Sikorsky Black Hawk and Apache ground-support combat helicopters.