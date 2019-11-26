US Supreme Court Sides With Trump, Blocks Financial Records Disclosure

On Monday, the US Supreme Court blocked an appeals court ruling that would have forced US President Donald Trump's accounting firm to disclose his financial records to a House Committee.

Trump's attorneys had asked the Supreme Court keep Trump's tax returns secret, requesting that the US high court reverse a ruling that would require his accounting firm Mazars USA to turn over his tax returns to the Manhattan district attorney.

The court's brief order released Monday did not provide any details on the Supreme Court's decision. The unsigned order did note that the US president would have to file his petition for review by December 5. The order will remain in effect until the Supreme Court reaches a decision on whether to hear Trump's appeal.

If the Supreme Court justices agree to consider the case, it will pave the way for a landmark dispute over the reach of presidential immunity during the 2020 presidential campaign and the current impeachment proceedings in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives against the president.

In August, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. subpoenaed Mazars as part of a criminal investigation into whether the Trump organization made hush payments during the 2016 presidential election to women Trump allegedly had affairs with. Trump has also filed at least three lawsuits attempting to block the release of his tax returns.