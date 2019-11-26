US Judge Orders Ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn to Comply With Congressional Subpoena

US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has issued a ruling which states former White House counsel Don McGahn is not immune from the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry and must comply with the congressional process.

In addition to declaring that McGahn is "not immune from compelled congressional process" related to the requests detailed in the House of Representatives' April 22 subpoena, Jackson's Monday order also noted that the former White House counsel is "legally required to testify" before the House Judiciary Committee.

Citing McGahn's need to "respect" US President Donald Trump's "instruction," the former counsel's lawyer announced on May 20 that his client would not attend a public hearing for the Mueller investigation on alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

This refusal to comply with the subpoena and attend the hearing was met with a lawsuit by House Democrats in August.

