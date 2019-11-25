US General Alleges SEAL Case Dropped as Navy Chief Resigns

Earlier US President Donald Trump intervened in the cases of Gallagher and two other soldiers, issuing pardons to Army Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, and former 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and restored the Navy SEAL rank of Edward Gallagher, who was demoted following an acquittal in the murder charges against him.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that as far as he was concerned, the case of a Navy SEAL, who was convicted of battlefield crimes in Iraq, was closed.

"I think at this point the secretary of defence has made decisions (and) the case is now, in my view, it is closed," Mark Milley said.

On Sunday, media reported that US Defense Secretary Mark Esper had asked for the resignation of Spencer after losing confidence in him over a controversial case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who had been earlier convicted of war crimes in Iraq.

Esper reportedly asked for Spencer's resignation after learning that the Navy secretary had secretly proposed to the White House to not interfere with proceedings against Gallagher and promised that thus Gallagher would be able to retire without losing his status of a SEAL. At the same time, Spencer's position on this issue was different from that which he expressed publicly.

Gallagher had been demoted in rank following a July conviction for posing in a photo with the body of a dead terrorist during a 2017 deployment in Iraq. He was acquitted of premeditated murder for allegedly killing the wounded captive. He was also acquitted of other charges, including shooting at civilians in Iraq. Earlier this month, Trump ordered that the Navy restore Gallagher’s status.