Register
09:31 GMT +325 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The votes of the members are displayed on an electronic tote board as the US House of Representatives cast their votes on a resolution that sets up the next steps in the impeachment inquiry directed against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, 31 October 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

    Audio-Visuals from Giuliani Aide Lev Parnas Reportedly in the Hands of House Intelligence Committee

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, and his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have been among the top targets for the Democrats in their Trump impeachment inquiry, as House aides are working on a report summarising the results of the eight-week probe.

    The House Intelligence Committee has in its possession audio and video recordings and photographs provided by Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, ABC News reported, citing anonymous sources.

    The material, which committees reportedly began accessing last week, is said to contain audio and video recordings as well as photos that include Giuliani and Trump.

    The tapes were reportedly provided to the committee as part of a congressional subpoena issued to Parnas, and were said to have accompanied a number of documents in English and Ukrainian, in two separate productions, reported ABC News.

    It was added that some of the material sought by congressional investigators is already in possession of federal investigators with the Southern District of New York. In October, Parnas and Fruman were arrested at the Dulles International Airport and charged in connection with an illegal campaign finance case in the Southern District of New York.

    The two men pleaded not guilty to charges of allegedly circumventing campaign finance laws.

    Sources cited by the outlet claimed these circumstances were holding up the transfer of the material.

    Top targets in impeachment inquiry

    Earlier, on Sunday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was quoted by CNN as saying:

    "We have subpoenaed Mr. Parnas and Mr. [Igor] Fruman for their records. We would like them to fully comply with those subpoenas.”

    Joseph A. Bondy, an attorney for Lev Parnas, reiterated a statement released previously on Sunday:

    “Mr. Parnas has vociferously and publicly asserted his wish to comply with his previously issued subpoena and to provide the House Intelligence Committee with truthful and important information that is in furtherance of justice, not to obstruct it."

    The statement continues:

    “His evidence and potential testimony is non-partisan, and not intended to be part of a battle between the left and the right, but rather an aid in the determination by our government of what is in the best interests of our nation.”

    Lev Parnas' associate, Igor Fruman has reportedly not cooperated with the committee.

    Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have been among the people of interest targeted by House Democrats in their Trump impeachment inquiry, as several witnesses who testified in hearings spoke of a “shadow campaign” reportedly being waged by Giuliani to oust former US Envoy to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. The latter’s anti-corruption stance would have impeded efforts to convince Ukraine to launch an investigation into Biden, they claimed.

    Parnas, a Ukraine-born American businessman, was subpoenaed last month by House committees at the same time as Belarus-born Igor Fruman F.

    Previously, both announced through their attorney at the time that they would not be complying with the subpoena.

    Trump impeachment case

    House aides are currently working on a report detailing the results of the eight-week probe into Donald Trump that will outline the case for the president's impeachment.

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has said that the investigation into Trump will continue even after the publication of the report, as he refused to rule out further depositions or public hearings in the impeachment case.

    "We don't foreclose the possibility of more depositions, more hearings. We are in the process of getting more documents all the time. So that investigative work is being done", he said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

    However, Schiff added that the committee has not yet made a decision on what articles of impeachment it may draft.

    Chairman Adam Schiff (C), Democrat of California, gives an opening statement during the first public hearings held by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump
    © REUTERS / Pool
    Chairman Adam Schiff (C), Democrat of California, gives an opening statement during the first public hearings held by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump

    In September, House Democrats initiated an impeachment probe after a whistleblower alleged that Donald Trump had abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine’s President Volodymir Zelensky in a 25 July phone conversation to investigate the Bidens, claiming that the US president withheld nearly $400 million in military aid - a charge Republicans deny.

    Trump declassified what the White House claimed was the full, transcript of his telephone call with Zelensky, as he denied any wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine.

    Trump also slammed the impeachment inquiry as a political "witch hunt" by Democrats seeking to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.

    Related:

    Inquiry Into Trump to Continue After Report Ready, No Decision on Impeachment Articles Yet - Schiff
    Impeachment Process: No Evidence Trump Backers Have Weakened Their Support - Pundit
    US Congressman Claims Schiff Treats Americans Like 'Idiots' in Trump Impeachment Probe
    Tags:
    Igor Fruman, Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani, Rudolph Giuliani, Adam Schiff, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse