Trump Names New Navy Secretary Following Spencer's Resignation

US President Donald Trump said in Sunday's twitter post he would nominate the current US Envoy to Norway, a retired Navy rear admiral, Kenneth Braithwaite to the post, suggesting that "Ken will do an outstanding job!".
I was not pleased with the way that Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s trial was handled by the Navy. He was treated very badly but, despite this, was completely exonerated on all major charges. I then restored Eddie’s rank. Likewise, large cost overruns from past administration’s.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019
....honors that he has earned, including his Trident Pin. Admiral and now Ambassador to Norway Ken Braithwaite will be nominated by me to be the new Secretary of the Navy. A man of great achievement and success, I know Ken will do an outstanding job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019
Esper reportedly said hours earlier - after Spencer submitted his resignation - he had recommended to the White House a nominee as Spencer's successor, particularly, Kenneth Braithwaite.
